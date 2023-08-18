Hilarious! Farah Khan’s latest video makes the B-town go ROFL, check it out

While Farah Khan Kunder is enjoying in London, she shared a hilarious video on Instagram wherein she tagged her dear friend Karan Johar, who recently completed 25 years as a director in the industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 23:00
movie_image: 
Farah Khan

MUMBAI: While Farah Khan Kunder is enjoying in London, she shared a hilarious video on Instagram wherein she tagged her dear friend Karan Johar, who recently completed 25 years as a director in the industry.

Also read - Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

Farah Khan Kunder, who is best known for directing films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, and is also an acclimated choreographer, was recently seen vacaying in London. 

The director recently took to Instagram to share an interesting and amusing video where she is seen portraying how a middle-class-woman shops while being in London. 

In the caption, Farah wrote, “What gucci n prada r to @karanjohar.. @primark is to me (laughing emoji) #wheninLondon #weRindians .. p.s. by the way the Gucci bag im carrying was a birthday gift frm .. karan of course.” Have a look:

Interestingly, director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar commented, “What Gucci???? (playing song in head)” and to this Farah replied, “@karanjohar missing uuuuu here!! (love emoji)"

After Farah Khan Kunder posted a chucklesome video, her friends from the film industry couldn’t help but react to the same. While Boman Irani, who is one of Farah’s closest friends wrote, “You make Primark look like Gucci,” actor and host Maniesh Paul wrote, “Hahahahaha I love u farrrru hahahahahah (hug emoji).” 

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, among others dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

In the last video posted by Farah Khan Kunder, she was seen enjoying ‘masala chai’ in London. In fact, she went beyond this and explained how one should enjoy a free cup of masala chai in London.

Also read - What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record

While talking about Farah Khan Kunder, she last produced Mrs Serial Killer in 2020, and recently choreographed the romantic number ‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. Atlee’s directorial film is set to release on September 7.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Farah Khan Mai hoon na Om Shanti Om Karan Johar Maheep Kapoor Boman Irani Bollywood Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Ameesha Patel expresses about talent being overshadowed by looks, read more
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel, who was seen making a comeback in the recently released Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol has...
Wow! Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan reveals about giving auditions for roles and not using the privilege, read more
MUMBAI: Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is one of the most loved star kids in the entertainment industry. He...
Hilarious! Farah Khan’s latest video makes the B-town go ROFL, check it out
MUMBAI: While Farah Khan Kunder is enjoying in London, she shared a hilarious video on Instagram wherein she tagged her...
Wow! Jawan sees remarkable advance sales three weeks prior to the release
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi,...
Exciting! Kundali Bhagya’s Sana Sayyad expresses her excitement of shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday
MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It earlier starrer Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha...
Wow! Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan create history for the third time, here's how
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have a history that goes long back. The two of them starred together in Darr and...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
Must read! Ameesha Patel expresses about talent being overshadowed by looks, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ameesha Patel
Must read! Ameesha Patel expresses about talent being overshadowed by looks, read more
Irrfan Khan
Wow! Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan reveals about giving auditions for roles and not using the privilege, read more
Jawan
Wow! Jawan sees remarkable advance sales three weeks prior to the release
Sunny Deol
Wow! Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan create history for the third time, here's how
Mika Singh
Whoa! Mika Singh gives apartments worth Rs 8 crores in Mumbai and Delhi to his best friend as a birthday gift
Vijay Verma
What! Vijay Verma reveals he is still getting used to all the unwanted attention his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia is getting, says “ not particularly comfortable”