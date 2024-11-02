Hilarious! Fardeen Khan reacts with humor to a meme about his physical transformation; Says ‘Butter Chicken se grilled chicken tak ka safar’

It was revealed that Fardeen will make her big-screen comeback in 2022 with the horror movie Visfot. In key parts in the movie are Riteish Deshmukh, Krystle D'souza, and Priya Bapat. Before making a comeback to the big screen, Fardeen had a remarkable bodily makeover.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who last appeared on screen in the movie Dulha Mill Gaya (2010), has been preparing for a comeback. It was revealed that Fardeen will make her big-screen comeback in 2022 with the horror movie Visfot. In key parts in the movie are Riteish Deshmukh, Krystle D'souza, and Priya Bapat. Before making a comeback to the big screen, Fardeen had a remarkable bodily makeover.

(Also read: Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”)

The actor recently received a fairly amusing comparison from a fan who posted pictures of the actor "before and after" and referred to his metamorphosis as "Butter Chicken se grilled chicken tak ka safar." The actor responded to the fan's judgment with the same humor. In his Instagram stories post, he said,  ‘I enjoy being cooked both ways…’

When Fardeen shared a photo of his makeover on Instagram in August 2023, celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Bobby Deol, Zayed Khan, Rohit Bose Roy, and others showered him with congratulations.

In 2010, Fardeen, who rose to fame in Bollywood during the early 2000s, made the decision to take a break from acting. Kookie Gulati is the director of his return, and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sanjay Gupta are the financiers. The crew completed filming in 2022, but there has been no word on when the movie will be released.

According to reports, Visfot is the official Hindi version of the Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012) Venezuelan film. In addition, Fardeen is said to be starring in the films Heeramandi, Housefull 5, and No Entry 2.

(Also read: Check out the shocking transformation of Fardeen Khan from fat to fit)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

