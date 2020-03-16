Hilarious! This is how Farah Khan embarrassed Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a fun reel she created with choreographer-director Farah Khan. In the small clip, we see Sara do her trademark “Namaste darshakon.” Then, she proceeds to make a fun, silly rhyme with Farah.

Recently, Sara visited the sets of The Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

In the video, Sara is seen sporting a green crop top with ripped jeans and Farah is seen twinning with her in a pantsuit. The quirky video is shot by Karan Johar. Farah and Sara are seen enjoying the rhyme game. But towards the end, Farah is seen showing off her singing skills. She sings Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's song 'Dil Haara Re' which leaves Sara embarrassed. Sara shared the video and wrote, "Miss Green With the Dancing Queen We’re matching, we’re Rangeen Yeh shots ke between It’s time to be fun and Haseen ."

The Khatra Khatra Show is gaining a lot of popularity among the masses in a very short time, owing to its high entertainment quotient. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In the show, numerous celebs take part as contestants and get involved in hilarious tasks.

