Hilarious! Khichdi 2 to release on THIS date; the announcement video will make you laugh out loud

The release date of Khichdi 2 has been announced. The movie stars Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, and Kirti Kulhari.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 13:08
movie_image: 
Khichdi

MUMBAI: Khichdi was a very popular TV show. It starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie, and it was a successful venture.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are coming up with a sequel to it titled Khichdi 2. Today, the release date of Khichdi 2 has been announced, and it is going to be released on Diwali this year.

Also Read: Exclusive! Actress Flora Saini confirms being a part of Khichdi 2

The announcement video is just 45 seconds, but it will make you laugh out loud. It is of course a nostalgic feeling for everyone. The whole cast is back in the sequel, and Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, will be seen in the sequel as well.

Farah Khan had a cameo in the first part of Khichdi and in the sequel also we will get to watch her.  

Now, the interesting part here is that Khichdi 2 will clash with a biggie like Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Both are franchise films, and both have a certain target audience, so we can expect that Khichdi 2 will easily sustain in front of Tiger 3.

Amid this clash, there’s Hollywood film The Marvels is also slated to release on Diwali. So, it’s a three-way clash.  

Talking about the first instalment of Khichdi, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 4.50 crore, and had collected Rs. 8.17 crore at the box office worldwide. More details about Khichdi 2 are not yet out, but are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari to reprise her role of Parminder in 'Khichdi 2'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

KHICHDI 2
About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 13:08

