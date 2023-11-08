Hilarious! Khichdi 2 to release on THIS date; the announcement video will make you laugh out loud

MUMBAI: Khichdi was a very popular TV show. It starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie, and it was a successful venture.
Now, after 13 years, the makers are coming up with a sequel to it titled Khichdi 2. Today, the release date of Khichdi 2 has been announced, and it is going to be released on Diwali this year.
The announcement video is just 45 seconds, but it will make you laugh out loud. It is of course a nostalgic feeling for everyone. The whole cast is back in the sequel, and Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, will be seen in the sequel as well.
Farah Khan had a cameo in the first part of Khichdi and in the sequel also we will get to watch her.
Now, the interesting part here is that Khichdi 2 will clash with a biggie like Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Both are franchise films, and both have a certain target audience, so we can expect that Khichdi 2 will easily sustain in front of Tiger 3.
Amid this clash, there’s Hollywood film The Marvels is also slated to release on Diwali. So, it’s a three-way clash.
Talking about the first instalment of Khichdi, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 4.50 crore, and had collected Rs. 8.17 crore at the box office worldwide. More details about Khichdi 2 are not yet out, but are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comments below...
