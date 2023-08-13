Hilarious! Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt discuss the pros and cons of drinking alcohol, take a look

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most hilarious man one can ever come across, only when he is with his boys. His talk, humour, and vibe immediately changes when he hangs around with his men. One such time he was shooting with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff for his reality show. Salman and the other two actors were in high spirits as they enjoyed to the fullest.

Also read - Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years

During the show, Jaggu Dada, Sanju Baba, and Bhaijaan discussed the pros and cons of drinking. While they discussed how much to drink, the conversations suddenly turned hilarious with Jackie Dada’s Bhidu inputs.

During an episode of Dus Ka Dum, Salman Khan asked a question regarding alcohol consumption in India. Salman said, “Sharaab aapko nahi peeni chahiye kyunki sar ke baal se lekar pair ke nakhoon tak ki kharab hai, sabko ye baat pata hai. Peena hai to ghar baith baith ke piyo.” Sanjay Dutt replied, “Do peg ke upar nahi, Na bilkul nahi. good for the heart.”

Tiger actor continued, “Aajkal doctors bolte hain naa” to which Jackie Shroff said, “laal pine ka” and Sanjay Dutt interrupts, “Wine peene ko.”

Salman again explains, “Ye unke liye bol rahe hain jo bahut peete hain.” Jackie Shroff says, “Unke liye bolega ki kam pee, aur gham pee. Samajh raha na bheedu, Badshah bol raha hai ye. Peene ka baadshah bol raha hai ki ye mat karo” and the audience erupt in laughter.

The trio finally concludes, “Haan doodh peene ka, paani peene ka, lassi peene ka, dabaaa ke pee. The video was shared by an Instagram account the_viral_bhai and had funny reactions from the netizens. A user wrote, “Me and My friends discussing after 5 pegs.” Another comment read, “Iske baad jaake in teeno ne Jamke peg lagaaye.” A third reaction was, “This is how Bollywood’s last bench would look like!”

Also read - Shocking! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan joked about making his future wife leave film industry after marriage

Talking about alcohol a user pointed out, “Ravi Shastri be like : Mujhe bhi ander lo.” Another one enjoyed the hook, “Peene ka badshah bol raha hai mat piyo. jacky dada sabki asliyat bol dete hain.” Another user compared the conversation to a famous tagline and wrote, “Khub zamega rang jab mil baithenge 3 yaar..”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

