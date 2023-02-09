Hilarious! Throwback to the time when Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan teased her by revealing THIS fact

Actor Sidharth Shukla, known for his work on TV, movies, and reality shows, passed away after a heart attack in 2021, leaving his fans and colleagues shocked and distressed. He amassed a large fan following, especially after participating and winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, which made him a national heartthrob.
MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Shukla, known for his work on TV, movies, and reality shows, passed away after a heart attack in 2021, leaving his fans and colleagues shocked and distressed. 

He amassed a large fan following, especially after participating and winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, which made him a national heartthrob. Shukla made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania in 2014. He starred next to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan where he played Alia’s fiancé.

A video recently went viral showing Sidharth’s heartwarming relationship with Alia and Varun. Sidharth was playfully pulling Alia’s leg, and Varun also joined in, making it a fun roast session. The dynamic seemed like Sidharth and Varun forming a team against Karan and Alia, resulting in a highly entertaining scene.

On Comedy Nights With Kapil, Shukla hugged Karan and Varun who were already present on the stage. But when it came to Alia, he touched her feet instead of hugging her, and Alia tried to stop him.

Kapil asked Shukla about his experience working with Varun and Alia. The late actor said, “I felt very good working with Varun and Alia. Varun is a very regular guy, you can go, talk to him anytime. He has got no airs about himself, but I wish I could say the same thing about Alia. Alia had a problem if I addressed her as ‘Alia.’ She wants people to call her ‘Alia ji’ on sets. And if Alia reached the sets first and if me and Varun came later, then there would be bawaal.”

Varun also joined Shukla in roasting Alia and said, “I did not want to tell you (Karan) this because you consider Alia your daughter.” 

Shukla continued, “There was a scene between me and Varun, in which Alia was not there. Alia liked the scene but her problem was with her not being in the scene. So she removed the scene from the film.”

While Alia kept her calm, she clarified, “I did not do anything like this.” Kapil then said, “It’s ok, you should respect her, she is your senior.” Shukla said that he understands that and that’s why he touched her foot, because he respects her. Later they all broke into laughter, and the audience joined in.

The Bigg Boss season 13 winner started his career as a model and was the runner-up of Gladrags Manhunt 2004. He also became the first Indian to win the title ‘ Best Model Of The World.’ 

Shukla was known for his roles in television shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aahat and Love U Zindagi. He became a household name after his portrayal of Shivraj Alok Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

 


 

