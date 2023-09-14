Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, starring Manushi Chillar along with him. A film promotion is incomplete without the stars appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar are going to be the guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 and the promo of the episode is out now. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding also got discussed on the show. The actor was asked who chose the wedding menu and he had the most hilarious answer.

In the promo video, Vicky Kaushal was asked as to who decided over the menu and he said that the breakfast dishes were decided by him. He said that breakfast had chhole bhature, aloo paratha and more as these dishes were a must.

The wedding dinner was decided by Katrina Kaif. He signalled that post 8 after getting drunk, Punjabis don't care what they are eating. Amitabh Bachchan simply couldn't control his laughter. Him along with the audience burst out into heavy laughter.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in 2021 was one of the biggest highlights of the year. The stars tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur.

The actress did not invite many celebrities from Bollywood and kept their special day pretty private. It was only after the pheras that the stars shared official wedding pictures on social media.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family is going to release on September 22. The actor plays the role of Bhajan Kumar in the film. The trailer of the film helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya was recently released and it left fans entertained.

It is about a boy who is brought up in a Hindu family but realises that he is Muslim by birth. The story is about how his life changes post the big revelation.

