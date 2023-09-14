Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, starring Manushi Chillar along with him. A film promotion is incomplete without the stars appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 02:32
movie_image: 
Vicky

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, starring Manushi Chillar along with him. A film promotion is incomplete without the stars appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. 

Also read - Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s respond to his family pressurising him and Katrina Kaif for ‘good news’; Says ‘Koi bhi nahi’

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar are going to be the guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 and the promo of the episode is out now. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding also got discussed on the show. The actor was asked who chose the wedding menu and he had the most hilarious answer.

In the promo video, Vicky Kaushal was asked as to who decided over the menu and he said that the breakfast dishes were decided by him. He said that breakfast had chhole bhature, aloo paratha and more as these dishes were a must. 

The wedding dinner was decided by Katrina Kaif. He signalled that post 8 after getting drunk, Punjabis don't care what they are eating. Amitabh Bachchan simply couldn't control his laughter. Him along with the audience burst out into heavy laughter.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in 2021 was one of the biggest highlights of the year. The stars tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur. 

The actress did not invite many celebrities from Bollywood and kept their special day pretty private. It was only after the pheras that the stars shared official wedding pictures on social media.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family is going to release on September 22. The actor plays the role of Bhajan Kumar in the film. The trailer of the film helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya was recently released and it left fans entertained. 

Also read - Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie The Great Indian Family

It is about a boy who is brought up in a Hindu family but realises that he is Muslim by birth. The story is about how his life changes post the big revelation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Manushi Chillar Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 02:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, starring Manushi Chillar...
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee actress Anjali Mukhi finds THIS actress very cute, reveals about the future of the plot, check it out
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
What! Dunki to be postponed to 2024? What do makers have in mind?
MUMBAI: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s next release Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki planning to move ahead for very practical reasons?Also...
Exclusive! Dil Diyaan Gallaan actor Paras Arora on his reaction to the time leap, “I was happy to think that I would be giving something new to my audience...”
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav: Oh No! Queen Mainavati starts the preparations for Devi Parvati and Vindhyak’s wedding
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav:High Drama! Lord Shiv gets Sati’s Trishul back, Ganga makes a request to allow Lord Shiv and Devi Parvati to get married
MUMBAI:  COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Recent Stories
Vicky
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
What! Dunki to be postponed to 2024? What do makers have in mind?
Sonakshi
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
Sunny Deol
Really! Sunny Deol took dad Dharmendra to the US NOT for a medical treatment, Gadar 2 actor “miffed with false reports”
Nishant Dahiya
Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra
Dream Girl 2
Box office! Dream Girl 2 touched the mark of 100 crore, whereas Jawan refuses to stop, have a look at the collection so far
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “It feels so great; people are recognizing me and clicking pictures with me now” Jawan actress Lehar Khan