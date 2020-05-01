Himansh Kohli speaks on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s demise!

MUMBAI: India woke up to the devastating news of superstar Irrfan Khan passing away on the 29th of March 2020 and on 30th with the death news of Rishi Kapoor .

Actor Himansh Kohli says that the news broke his heart. Speaknig about Irrfan Khan he says, “It is a very sad moment and it’s very sad to hear that such a legend and an amazing actor has passed so soon. He was already suffering from so much as we all know because some or the other day news was used to come. He was getting treated and recently he went to London and it was good to hear that he came back and now after listening to this news it broke my heart,” he says.

He adds, “I have no words actually he was such an amazing actor and a true gem. I have met him once or twice personally and always wanted to work with him it was my dream as he is one of my most favourite actors. I was dreamed of working with him but I was not aware that he will leave us so soon but I am sure he will always live in my heart.”

Talking about the amazing body of work that the actor has, Himansh says, “Yesterday only I was seeing is film Angrezi Medium and I was thinking that he will come back soon as he is a fighter and in the world. He will be remembered as an inspiration because he taught many of us that in difficult times also you should fight. I liked many of his films like Piku, Hindi medium and many more. I just pray that whenever he is may his soul rest in peace.”

Speak about Rishi Kapoor he says, “I have met him at Diwali parties. He had amazing aura and was always humble. He fought with cancer like a warrior. I have watched almost all his films including Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Ye Vaada Raha, Naseeb and Kapoor and Sons. I have watched Chandni atleast ten times”. “I wanted t o work bith these stars and both are gone so soon.