Hindi Movies Updates! Raha's first birthday, Amitabh Bachchan supporting Rashmika Mandana, Sam Bahadur trailer announcement

from Raha's first birthday, Amitabh Bachchan supporting Rashmika Mandana to Sam Bahadur trailer announcement, check out these Hindi movies updates of today.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 23:08
movie_image: 
Amitabh

MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s happening in the world of Hindi film industry. So check out the updates for today.

Also read - OTT Updates! Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2, Aarya season 3, Koffee With Karan guestlist, read to know more

Trailer update of Sam Bahadur

The makers of Sam Bahadur dropped a poster on Instagram where they announced that the trailer of the movie will release tomorrow (7th November). The post also revealed Vicky Kaushal 's new look from the movie. Earlier, we had reported about the poster and teaser release which was loved by the viewers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turns 1 year old

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter has turned 1 year old today and the fans of the couple cannot help but feel excited about this. The celebration is huge and a lot of celebrities have arrived to join the celebration including Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

Tiger 3 new song out

The hype for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger has been high ever since people got too it's behind-the-scenes clips. The anticipation has been great and after the trailer and 1st song release, now the makers have released the lyric video of 2nd song Ruaan, sung by Arijit Singh.

Amitabh Bachchan supports Rashmika Mandana

Recently a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandana has gone viral where with help of AI, the video has been manipulated to look like the girl in the video is actually the actress. While the fans of the actress have to support, now even Big B have come out to support Rashmika Mandana.

Also read - Exclusive! Aarya 3 actor Vikas Kumar reveals about his NDTV show that “didn’t see the light of the day”, read to know more

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of OTT.

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor RAHA Kareena Kapoor Khan Pooja Bhatt Tiger 3 Salman Khan Ruaan Arijit Singh YRF Spy universe Rashmika Mandana Amitabh Bachchan Deepfake Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushal Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 23:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Heartwarming! Here's why Maniesh Paul makes sure to meet Amitabh Bachchan before Diwali every year, read more to know
MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul’s Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection.Every year during Diwali, he pays a...
Must read! Rashmika Mandanna thanks Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her regarding the deepfake video
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna thanked her Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan for ‘standing up’ for her in the ongoing viral...
Nostalgic! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishi Maa reunites with her on-screen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi, take a look at the pictures
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular television shows. It starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel...
Hindi Movies Updates! Raha's first birthday, Amitabh Bachchan supporting Rashmika Mandana, Sam Bahadur trailer announcement
MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s...
What! Did Aishwarya Rai make an early exit to avoid Salman Khan at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash?
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her stunning appearance at Bollywood's favourite designer Manish...
Wow! Here's how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their daughter Raha's birthday with the paparazzi, take a look
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby daughter Raha turned 1 today. Celebrating her special day, the proud...
Recent Stories
Maniesh
Heartwarming! Here's why Maniesh Paul makes sure to meet Amitabh Bachchan before Diwali every year, read more to know
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maniesh
Heartwarming! Here's why Maniesh Paul makes sure to meet Amitabh Bachchan before Diwali every year, read more to know
Rashmika
Must read! Rashmika Mandanna thanks Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her regarding the deepfake video
Aishwarya
What! Did Aishwarya Rai make an early exit to avoid Salman Khan at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash?
Ranbir
Wow! Here's how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their daughter Raha's birthday with the paparazzi, take a look
soham majumdar
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his character, “I was not able to get out of the character for good 2-3 months after the shoot”
Shonali
What! The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose tests positive for COVID-19