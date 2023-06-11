Hindi Movies Updates! Raha's first birthday, Amitabh Bachchan supporting Rashmika Mandana, Sam Bahadur trailer announcement

MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s happening in the world of Hindi film industry. So check out the updates for today.

Trailer update of Sam Bahadur

The makers of Sam Bahadur dropped a poster on Instagram where they announced that the trailer of the movie will release tomorrow (7th November). The post also revealed Vicky Kaushal 's new look from the movie. Earlier, we had reported about the poster and teaser release which was loved by the viewers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turns 1 year old

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter has turned 1 year old today and the fans of the couple cannot help but feel excited about this. The celebration is huge and a lot of celebrities have arrived to join the celebration including Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

Tiger 3 new song out

The hype for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger has been high ever since people got too it's behind-the-scenes clips. The anticipation has been great and after the trailer and 1st song release, now the makers have released the lyric video of 2nd song Ruaan, sung by Arijit Singh.

Amitabh Bachchan supports Rashmika Mandana

Recently a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandana has gone viral where with help of AI, the video has been manipulated to look like the girl in the video is actually the actress. While the fans of the actress have to support, now even Big B have come out to support Rashmika Mandana.

