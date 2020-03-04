News

Hirani unites 8 Bollywood stars for Gandhi video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has brought together eight leading Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, for a brief video on Mahatma Gandhi.

The black and white video was made by the "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" director to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The over one-minute video begins with a Charkha (spinning wheel), then comes Aamir talking about Gandhi's idea of non-violence. Actress Alia Bhatt reads out the importance of the idea of courage. Salman highlights Gandhi's ideal of service. Actress Kanagana Ranaut focuses on the idea of belief. Actor Ranbir Kapoor speaks on peace.

Actress Sonam Kapoor then says: "A human is made of their thoughts, what he thinks, that's what he becomes."

Shah Rukh then concludes the star-studded video by talking about faith. It closes with‘Vande Mataram'.

Conceptualised and directed by Hirani, the video was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

Tags Rajkumar Hirani Shah Rukh Khan Aamir Khan Salman Khan Mahatma Gandhi Lage Raho Munna Bhai Ranbir Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Vande Mataram Prime Minister Narendra Modi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
03 Mar 2020 09:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Awww! Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before jetting off to London
Awww! Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here