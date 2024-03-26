Holi 2024: Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a ‘lit’ celebration with Nick Jonas and Malti, check the picture

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had recently come to India right after her cousin Meera Chopra got married. A while ago, even Nick Jonas landed in India and he was given a warm welcome at the airport by the paps. Now the festival was celebrated by a lot of celebrities and we could see so many pictures of various celebrities who posted their fun memories on Instagram.
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Hindi movie industry as well as English movie industry. The actress entered the new phase of her life after she got married to singer-actor Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The couple was loved by their respective fans and ever since they got married, they have only been making each other’s lives more beautiful.

The beautiful couple got more happiness in their lives when they welcomed their daughter Malti. A lot of her fans were curious to see a glimpse of her. Priyanka loves to share cutesy pictures of her adorable daughter Malti every now and then and fans gush over these images. It was earlier reported that there is a secret account on Instagram that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made for her daughter and that she and her husband Nick Jonas follow that account.

While we got to see a lot of celebs posting their Holi pictures, we are here with pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her happy little family. Take a look at the pictures below:

 

 

As you can see in the picture, While Malti looks at the camera, the eye-contact between Priyanka and Nick is simply lovely and brings a smile to your face.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.


 

 

 

 

 

