Holi Special: From Balam Pichkari to Madhubala, 10 songs to set your mood right for festival

MUMBAI: So the festival of Holi is here and there’s no denying that Hindi movies have always had a great bonding with this festival as it always bring out some crazy fun times with some ‘bhang’ involved of course. Apart from a few negative scenes of Holi, there are a lot of fun moments that the audience remembers and loves everything about it.

A lot of movies have Holi theme involved to add the touch of happiness. Now while you enjoy the scenes, we are here with some bhang songs that are perfect to boost your mood and get you high for Holi…even without bhang.

Let’s take a look at those songs below:

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali and music given by Pritam, this song is sure to get to high on fun. In the music video, we see the crazy and cute chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone while we also get to see a fun friendship bond between Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The lyrics of the song combined with the video really creates a fun magic.

Madhubala – Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Sung by Sreerama Chandra, Ali Zafar and Shweta Pandit, this song features Imran Khan, Ali Zafar and Katrina Kaif. While the characters get high on bhang, the fun just gets double and we see an amazing dance performance with a huge background with more dancers that ad to the effect. The song has really memorable lyrics and the unique voice of Ali Zafar only transmits positivity. The desiness in the lyrics are really something we miss these days in Holi songs.

Bhang Ke Nashe – Koyla

The song starts as Madhuri Dixit and a bunch of kids have bhang mistaking it for just some regular laddoos. As the song starts, the craziness comes out and Madhuri Dixit dances with moves you don’t wanna miss. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Aditya Narayan. The song is sure to add a lot of laughter to your day.

Rang Barse – Silsila

Who does not want to see Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s chemistry? In this song sung by Amitabh Bachchan himself, we get to see what Holi+Bhang can bring to the festival at max. The fun tops here and there’s no wonder why this has become the perfect song for the festival over the years. Even if you don’t watch the video, the song will still get you moving and it won’t matter if you are good at dancing or not. Have your loud speakers ready and play this one as a Holi alarm.

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala – Don

Khaike paan Banaras wala has a magical combination of Bhang with Banarasi paan and how does it go? Well, watch Amitabh Bachchan groove to the desi beats of this song sung by Kishore Kumar. This is a song you don’t wanna miss.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar – Aap Ki Kasam

Sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, this song will add fun to your Holi morning even without the visuals. The music for the song is given by R.D. Burman and after watching the video, there’s no way you are not going to repeat the song.

Zara Si Aur Pila Do Bhang – Kaajal

Mehmood and Mumtaz…sounds interesting? Wait… Asha Bhonsle and Mohd Rafi…That’s right, oh wait, let’s add some bhang to make this perfect. There’s no way you won’t laugh while listening to this song with Mehmood and Mumtaz showing you the post-bhang craziness. The song is a must watch and even without the visuals, Asha Bhonsle and Mohm. Rafi will keep you hooked while you get up and dance.

