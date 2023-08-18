Holiday Diaries! Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon share mother-daughter goals from their trip to Melbourne

Rasha Thadani took to Instagram to share photos from her Melbourne trip with mother Raveena Tandon.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 19:08
movie_image: 
Raveena Tandon

MUMBAI: Rasha Thadani, who is the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon is already a youth sensation on the internet with over 600K followers on Instagram, even before her debut. Rasha Thadani is a beauty to behold and that can be seen in her photos and cute looks. Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan, and the film is expected to hit the theatres in 2024.

Recently, Rasha Thadani shared some photos from her holiday trip to Melbourne with mother Raveen Tandon. Both of them look stunning and can be seen enjoying their time off. The duo is known for their bond and keeps on giving major mother-daughter goals. Here are the photos from their Melbourne trip.

Also read - Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Rasha Thadani

Well, Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon are surely enjoying their time and giving major goals. Rasha Thadani has taken over the internet with her amazing looks and beauty. She is a stunner and audience is loving her. They are eagerly waiting for her big screen debut. We are hoping that her debut will also be a stunner.

What are your views on mother-daughter duo of Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read – Abhishek Kapoor to launch Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani across Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s nephew in his next project

Rasha Thadani Raveena Tandon holiday holiday Diaries mother-daughter duo Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 19:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! These latest dreamy looks of Mohsin Khan is making his fans go gaga over him, take a look
MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus'...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Kartik and DJ hang out together, Yuvika upset
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Really! Mahaveer declares a punishment for Shyam Nohini
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Big Decision! Rajesh and Vandana team up to get Manoj and Vidya married
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli
MUMBAI: Armaan Kohli has been in the entertainment and showbiz industry for a long time. One of the most popular faces...
Exclusive! “The most interesting person on my social media account is Adah Sharma, her account is not like any regular heroine’s account” - Prem
MUMBAI:Actor Prem is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with his OTT series...
Recent Stories
NEERU RANDHAWA
Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli
Latest Video
Related Stories
NEERU RANDHAWA
Must read! Neeru Randhawa settles the physical assault case against ex Armaan Kohli
Adah Sharma
Exclusive! “The most interesting person on my social media account is Adah Sharma, her account is not like any regular heroine’s account” - Prem
Vipul Shah
Exclusive! “All the hashtags which are spreading hate should be banned” - filmmaker Vipul Shah
OMG
Must read! Amid OMG 2 entering 100 crore club, have a look at adult rated movies that have entered the 100 crore club
Alia
WOAH! Is Alia Bhatt’s next with Vasan Bala titled Qaid?
KANTARA
Finally! Shooting for Kantara 2 to commence from November 2023, film to release in late 2024