Hollywood action choreographer adds edge to 'Special Ops'

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Hollywoods Cyril Raffaelli has served as action choreographer for the web series "Special Ops", and actor Karan Tacker says he used Raffaelli "great Hollywood expertise" to add the edge to Neeraj Pandeys spy thriller.

Raffaelli has previously worked on titles like "Transporter: The Series", "District 13" and "District B13" and "The Incredible Hulk". He has also choreographed stunts for Akshay Kumar in "Baby" which was also made by Pandey. In "Special Ops", Cyril closely worked with Karan, Muzammil Ibrahim and Vipul Gupta.

"Cyril has a knack of understanding action sequences, beyond just kicks and punches. He brings with him great Hollywood expertise and sees sequences as one large chain of events that unfold, but with action! Neeraj Pandey has a style of doing long one-takes, so when you're doing action you cannot fake it," Karan said.

"Cyril trained me brilliantly in hand-to-hand combat, so I was able to face the camera with ease," he added.

Neeraj has directed the series along with Shivam Nair. The eight-episode Hotstar Special spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in tracking down culprits of a series of real-life terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years, including the 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11.

The show features Saiyami Kher, Karan, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, K.P. Mukherjee and many others. The show went live on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP.

