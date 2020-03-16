Honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to watch the epic retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 21:05
movie_image: 
Honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to watch the epic retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India’s freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s valour against merciless invaders and plunderers of India, has been a part of India’s folklore and this film intends to salute the spirit of the king in the most glorious way.  

We have learnt from multiple reliable sources that India’s Honourable Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, is going to watch the epic retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry on June 1st! When contacted, the director of the film, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi confirmed this development. He says, “Yes, this is accurate information. It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata’s bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country.”

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar, has directed this project after extensive research on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Yash Raj Films Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi Manushi Chhillar Sanyogita TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 21:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan spills beans over having dated a Bollywood actress
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a huge success for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame, Kartik Aaryan and the movie seems...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani's ex has a message for her
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has responded to reports that she got a call from a girl who claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of...
Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Sharma is up to this with his ladylove
MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut as early as 2007, is also one of the most popular cricketers. His game...
Exclusive! Debattama Saha is extremely professional; she is very hardworking and never complains: Puja Dixit of Mithai
MUMBAI: Puja Dixit is known for her performance in Home Stories. She is currently seen in the successful serial Mithai...
Delightful! Geeta Basra shares this unmissable story of her life; check out
MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is one of the most glamorous celebrities, has showcased her acting skills in Bollywood films...
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raajneeti’ could get a sequel
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Prakash Jha has previously collaborated with Ajay Devgn in many films like Gangaajal, Apaharan and...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan spills beans over having dated a Bollywood actress
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan spills beans over having dated a Bollywood actress
Latest Video