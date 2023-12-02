Horophile SRK: His wrist watch in new video is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his record-setting spy action thriller 'Pathaan', recently featured in a video with Deepika Padukone and the Internet is going gaga over his timepiece.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 14:15
movie_image: 
Horophile SRK: His wrist watch in new video is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore

MUMBAI :Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his record-setting spy action thriller 'Pathaan', recently featured in a video with Deepika Padukone and the Internet is going gaga over his timepiece.

In the video, which Deepika shot prior to the 'Pathaan' media interaction, SRK can be seen doing the skincare routine with Deepika but what has caught the audience's attention is the watch that SRK is wearing in the video.

Netizens point out that watch is from Audemars Piguet. It is their Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore.

SRK is known to be a horophile and his love for watches is unparalleled. Earlier, during a show, SRK's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star Anushka Sharma had spoken about SRK's love for timepieces. She had mentioned that she would like to steal the superstar's watch collection.

Shah Rukh Khan's most prized possession remains his sea-facing home Mannat. It is worth a massive Rs 200 crore. He also has a luxurious home in Delhi. Shah Rukh also has a BMW 6 series, a BMW 7 series, an Audi and other cars.


Source : Ians 

Pathaan Pathaan Box Office Collection Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Yash Raj Films Dunki JAWAN Siddharth Anand Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Something is stirring up between Garry and Seerat
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi questions Abhimanyu on the jam, asks if it was sent by Akshara
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, 'Love Again'. The...
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
MUMBAI :Actor John Abraham, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Pathaan', hopes that a prequel to his...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
Madhuri Dixit elated with response to her 'Panchak' at Pune International Film Fest
Madhuri Dixit elated with response to her 'Panchak' at Pune International Film Fest
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Yaariyan 2
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Yaariyan 2
Swara Bhasker to drape vintage fashion, play 9 characters in next film
Swara Bhasker to drape vintage fashion, play 9 characters in next film
Wamiqa Gabbi, Ishan Khatter learnt contemporary dance for 'Fursat'
Wamiqa Gabbi, Ishan Khatter learnt contemporary dance for 'Fursat'