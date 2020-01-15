News

Hot black or chic white! Shraddha Kapoor slays in both of her sartorial picks

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2020 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll with promotions for her next, 'Street Dancer 3D' after giving back to back hits with'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore' in 2019. Recently, during the promotions, we got all the inspiration on how one can slay in two very different outfits with such elegance and style. While in one look the first was as chic as the attire can be, the second was definitely an attire which was definitely the hottest of the season!

During the day time, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in checks waistcoat with a white shirt and inner paired with blue bell-bottom pants completing her look with a peachy makeup. In the second, Shraddha channelled her inner diva and wore an all-black slit dress with boots and complimenting makeup that gave us all the hot vibes. 

Undoubtedly, Shraddha Kapoor has slayed both her looks at the same time with the classy and classic choice of outfits. Both teh silhouettes really brought the best inspiration for two different looks for the season to us. 

Juggling between her two movies, Shraddha Kapoor has a power-packed 2020. Recently, we saw her in the song Illegal weapon 2.0 where she took all our hearts away and fans are going gaga over her moves and style. The year 2019 totally belonged to Shraddha with the success of her two back to back success and promising characters that she delivered. 

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. Both the movies have different genres and we are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha in all-new avatars.

