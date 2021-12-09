HOT! Rakul Preet Singh’s transformation will blow your mind

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has made her quite a name in Bollywood with the films De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. She is also very popular in the South as she is doing major work in Tollywood.

She first made her acting debut in Kannada with the film Gilli in 2009. Following that, she also did films in Tamil like Meera and in Telugu like Sangeetha. The actress enjoys a huge social media following, and she has been treating fans with her pictures and videos.

In 2013, she made her debut in Hindi films with Yaariyan, which was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar.

Check out her transformation over the years.

1) Rakul Preet made her debut in Kannada film Gilli

2) She looked stunning in this white ethnic wear during a song shoot of her movie

3) This is while shooting for one of her South films.

4) During one of the dance sequences, Rakul wore this sizzling hot yellow saree.

5) The girl next door look, She wore red Kurta with blue dupatta

6) Post workout picture, the actress was clicked outside a gym

7) In red hot, the actress made her stunning appearance on the red carpet of an award show.

8) Rakul did this bold braless photoshoot wearing a denim jacket without a bra.

