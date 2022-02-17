Hotness Alert! Check out Aisha Sharma flaunting her sexy body in these pictures

MUMBAI: Aisha Sharma started her career as a model and went on to become a prominent face for several popular brands. The actress was also featured as one of the Kingfisher calendar girls. She also appeared on the music video Ik Vaari which also featured Ayushmaan Khurrana. Sharma made her acting debut in the Hindi action thriller film Satyamev Jayate alongside John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee.

Also read:ister Goals! Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma give major sister goals as they share stunning pictures from their Goa vacation

Aisha has been very active on social media platforms. The actress has been posting her pictures and videos from her vacations on her account. She keeps her fans hooked to her account by treating them with her body pictures and videos. We collected a few hot pictures of the actress where she has been seen flaunting her cleavage.

Check out the pictures.

Aisha recently posted this hot picture of herself on her account. She captioned it as Incredible Downloads - Take Two @camilacoelhocollection #photography #photoeveryday #photograph

Aisha Sharma is every bit sultry as she flaunts her attitude in this picture.

Aisha oozes sultriness in this seductive attire as she strikes a bold pose

The actress shared these sizzling hot pictures when she was on her vacation in Goa.

Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared these sun-kissed pictures. She captioned it as, A few of my favorite things: The gorgeous morning a nice stretch & Me wearing @alicepierrejewelry & @topissimaofficial #nofilter #nofilterneeded

She is too hot to handle as she gets clicked in these pictures during her vacations in Chicago.

The actress loves to hit the gym, she always treats her fans with hot gym look pictures.

She looks like a Greek goddess in these stunning pictures.

Aisha Sharma looks cute and bold at the same time. Check out her sexy pictures from one of her vacations.

Indeed, the actress surely knows how to oozed her fans with her bold pictures. Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Aisha Sharma is grabbing attention in this monochrome photoshoot