Hotness alert! Ileana D'Cruz sizzles in red in her latest photos from the Maldives

MUMBAI: With her hot photos from the Maldives, Ileana D'Cruz has taken the internet by storm. The audiences have been unable to remain calm after the actress shared photos in various ensembles.

Ileana has been raising the temperature while flaunting her stunning body. The actress shared another photo in a red monokini. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Can’t see the haters with my eyes closed”

Take a look.

Have a look at some other posts from her break there.

She has a massive Instagram following of over 13.3 million people. The actress recently starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 'The Big Bull,' a film based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Credits: DNA India