Hotness Alert! Rasha Thadani’s new beach is refreshingly hot, check out the pics

MUMBAI: Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, has been drawing admirers to her adorable appearance and sense of style on the internet. Even before entering the acting industry, Rasha has earned a huge fan following through her public appearances and social media posts.

The fans do in fact eagerly await the star kid Rasha Thadani's latest pictures and posts, which never fail to amaze them. Now the star kid has once again posted a photo shoot that has left the fans wanting for more as she poses on the beach. The photos have gone viral and are making the fans fall crazily in love with her.

So here we show you the post by Rasha, take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in these pictures, Rasha looks refreshing in the beach looks and is like the perfect combination of hot and cute. Rasha really knows how to grab the attention of her fans it seems.

The fans of Rasha are really in love with her and she has a huge following of 920K. Fans of Rasha always shower a lot of love and admiration on every post of hers. Over the time we have seen many fans commenting on her post and requesting her to step into the acting world and definitely it will be a treat to watch Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon on the big screen.

What do you think about Rasha Thadani?