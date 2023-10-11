Hotness Alert! Riva Arora THIS special Dhanteras photo shoot is here to make your day, check it out

Riva Arora

MUMBAI: Since she first appeared on social media, actress and influencer Riva Arora has been able to win over people's hearts. The actress began her career at a very young age and attracted a lot of attention due to her appearance. Today, she has a sizable fan base that adores her videos and posts. The actress knows very well how to grab attention with her hot and cute looks.

Riva Arora has appeared in films such as MOM, URI, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Bharat, Kaali Khuhi, Bandish Bandits, Gunjan Saxena, and others. While the actress is well-known for her acting abilities, she is also well-known for her hot and sizzling looks.

When it comes to social media posts, the actress never fails to impress. All the while, she has been posting some amazing and hot pictures of herself on the internet, and her fans are always looking forward to the actress's upcoming pictures and posts.

One more time, the actress has gone viral on the internet as she has shared a new photo shoot from her special Dhanteras photo shoot on her Instagram account. Look at the post that follows:

The actress truly knows how to capture her fans' interest and turn heads with her beauty, as the photos show. It appears that the actress is the epitome of cute and hot. The actress has an enormous 11.2 million followers on social media, and this number is still growing.

What are your thoughts on Riva Arora? Tell us in the space provided for comments below, and check back often at tellychakkar.com for additional entertainment-related news.

