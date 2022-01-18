HOTNESS ALERT! Sonal Chauhan goes bold and sultry in these bikini pictures

MUMBAI: Actress Sonal Chauhan surely knows how to set the internet on fire with her bold pictures. She is one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood and never misses a chance to impress her fans with her stunning looks. The actress recently took to her social media handle where she shared her super bold and sultry pictures in a pink bikini. Taking a deep drive in the pool, the actress seems to be having fun in the water. She looks hot and sexy at the same time. And we are sure the pictures will make your heart beat faster.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Sonal made her acting debut in the film Aap Kaa Surroor with singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya. After that, the actress was seen in the film Jannat alongside Emraan Hashmi. She also starred with artist Arjun Kanungo in the song Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi in 2020. She was also seen in the movies like Rainbow, Legend, and Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap.

In an interview, Sonal Chauhan opened up about playing Zoya in her film Jannat. She said, She was very young when she did Jannat and that her family had no connection to the film industry. Acting happened to her by chance, and she got immense love and appreciation from the audience. She further adds the film was a massive success and her character as Zoya was loved by all. Even today when she goes out, people call her Zoya or Jannat girl.

