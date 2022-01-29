HOTNESS! Sunny Leone's stunning sun-kissed pictures

MUMBAI: Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone is one of the most active actresses of Bollywood. The actress surely knows how to keep her fans hooked to her as she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself. The actress is currently enjoying her vacation in some unknown location. Sunny recently took to her social media handle where she yet again shared some amazing sun-kissed pictures of herself.

Taking to her social media account, Sunny Leone shared beautiful pictures of herself where she was seen enjoying her vacation. She captioned the pictures as Sun-Kissed. In one of the pictures which the star shared, Sunny looks extremely hot wearing a print bikini with her hair is left open. In the second picture, She was seen wearing stylish black sunglasses.

Take a look!

Recently the star has crossed 50 million followers on her Instagram account. Thanking her fans the star shared multiple videos in which she answered some of the most asked questions from her fans on social media.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has movies like Koka Kola, Helen, and The Battle Of Bhima Koregoan in the Hindi language. She will be also debuting in the Tamil language film with Veeramadevi. She also has two back-to-back films in the same language Shero and Oh My Ghost in which she will be playing the lead roles. She was also seen in the item song Aajako Sham which was released in the Nepali language and marked her debut in the Nepali industry. She was also seen in the Bangla song Chap Nisha. The star has been loved by all and has been getting positive feedback for all her works.

