House Arrest, starring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, to stream on THIS date on Netflix

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, who worked together in the very successful web series Mirzapur, will soon be seen together in a comedy flick titled House Arrest, and the series will stream on Netflix from 15th November.



Shashanka Ghosh, who has directed Veere Di Wedding, and Samit Basu said that the film is about a man who is trapped in his own fears. He locks himself at home only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he can't keep the world from entering his domain. The movie will also star Jim Sarbh and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles.



The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish of India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.



Well, it will be interesting to watch it given the promising storyline. What say?