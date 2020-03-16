This is how Chulbul Pandey's dream came true

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to the Central government's new initiative in making the police force all over India more people-friendly.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 10:00
movie_image: 
salman

MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to the Central government's new initiative in making the police force all over India more people-friendly.

To improve the image of police officers in the country, Praveen Pardeshi, a Member Administration at Capacity Building Commission, shared a post about proactively solving the problems.

Salman, whose iconic police officer character Chulbul Pandey from 'Dabangg' stands against injustice in the film franchise, shared a tweet and stated that Chulbul's dreams have been fulfilled.

The star wrote: "Government of India has launched a massive training programme to make the police forces all over India more people friendly. Ab Chulbul Pandey Ki Aasha Sach hui. #Praveenpardeshi @PMOIndia."

On the work front, the 'Wanted' star is gearing up for 'Tiger 3'. He will reprise his role along with Katrina Kaif, while Emraan Hashmi is the new addition to the franchise.

He has also commenced shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with actress Pooja Hegde.

SOURCE : IANS 

Salman Khan Bollywood Praveen Pardeshi Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Pooja Hegde TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 10:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet: Jealousy! Meet Ahlawat tricks Meet Hooda to keep her away from Man
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Akriti to catch AnuGun red-handed, feels betrayed
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
MUMBAI : Actor Rahul Khanna, who recently lent his voice for being comfortable in one's own skin and supporting...
Kaamna: Anurag is provoked by Vaibhav, causes Yatho's accident
MUMBAI:  Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. The upcoming track of Sony TV popular serial...
'I must be doing something right', says Deepika about her Cannes sojourn
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone, who is serving on the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, said in an exclusive interview...
Kundali Bhagya: Awesome! Preeta and Karan to confess their love for each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
rahul
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
Latest Video