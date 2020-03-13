This is how Deepika Padukone defines versatility

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Shantipriya, Deepika Padukone has impressed the audience and critics with her outstanding performances and amazing talent. She made her debut with SRK in Om Shanti Om. Over the years, the actress has done different kinds of roles and made a place in the hearts of millions.

Deepika received a lot of love and appreciation for movies like Padmavat, Ram Leela, and Bajirao Mastani.

Recently, her fans took to social media to share a collage of the actress' different and versatile roles in movies.

Fans have mentioned that Deepika comes to mind when they hear the word 'versatile'.

Well, there is no doubt that the actress is amazingly talented.

On the work note, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, a movie based on a real-life acid attack survivor. She will next be seen in '83 as her husband Ranveer Singh's reel wife. This would be the first time the jodi is coming together after their marriage.