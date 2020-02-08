News

How fans couldn't resist having an encounter with Superstar Yash? Find out!

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Though Airports give us the good-bye vibes at times, but not this time, especially for superstar Yash's fans there wasn’t a reason to stop. The moment they spotted the superstar, it is the frenzy that takes over and how!Recently, Yash was spotted at  Goa airport and hundreds of fans mobbed him with love and excitement. Yash is always known for his massive fan following, and his fans always make sure to keep the charisma as high as it should be.

Superstar Yash is one of the most sought after actors, across the nation owing to the massive success of his most recent movie KGF chapter 1. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of KGF chapter 2 and to see Yash back on the big screen, we are already rooting for the character which enthralled us all in its chapter one.

The frenzy and fandom for Yash has been massive and at its peak. Even on his birthday, it surely was a day when the world witnessed an all new level of fandom. From massive installations to a row of days of celebration, it definitely is true that Superstar Yash is the one who possesses massive popularity and there is no moment that the fans want to let go!

Yash nailed his character of Angry Young Man, Rocky in KGF chapter one and is often referred to as the ' Millennial Angry Young Man'. Superstar Yash is the ideal Millennial Angry Young Man and his first look from KGF is proof!

Recently, the makers of KGF 2 broke the internet as they released the first look of the movie portraying Yash in his avatar as 'Rocky' with the caption, 'Rebuilding an Empire'. With every little piece of information that appears, we all just get more and more excited for his next.

