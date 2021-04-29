THIS is HOW Hrithik Roshan influenced Poonam Dhillon's son Anmol Thakeria to take up acting, READ

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has been one of the biggest inspirations for many young actors.

With many newcomers opening up on how they wanted to be like Hrithik, another one has joined the list.

The 'Tuesdays & Fridays' actor Anmol Thakeria, who recently made his acting debut with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali venture, has now spoke up about how it was Hrithik Roshan's acting and dancing that inspired him to be an actor.

He said, “I think a big part was Dhoom 2. You see Hrithik Roshan on screen doing all these crazy stunts and performing exceptionally. The way he danced and the way he acted in the film, I remember being extremely methodized at that point and I said I want to do this.".

He further added, "So, I think that was one of the major inspirations that kind of got me hooked to the profession. I think the main thing that worked for me was the song ‘Dhoom Machale’ and I was like, 'I want to dance like that'.".

Previously, Adarsh Gourav had opened up on his fanboy moment when his performance was appreciated by Hrithik Roshan, the man whose songs he had grown up dancing to.

Hrithik is a spectacular performer, dancer, actor and what not which is why the talented star is undoubtedly the biggest inspiration for so many young actors.

