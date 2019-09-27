News

THIS is how Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner child; check the photos

MUMBAI: She is one of the most popular star kids. She has a huge fan following and her followers admire her work and style statements. She made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak. Well, we are talking about Janhvi Kapoor. 

Speaking about her work, the actress has already finished shooting for two of her upcoming films. Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and recently wrapped up the shoot of horror comedy RoohiAfza opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht and will share the big screen with Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of Dostana. Currently, Janhvi is taking a much-needed break from her busy shooting schedule and is spending some quality time with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor in New York. Today, the actress took to her social media handle to share latest pictures giving her followers a sneak peek into all the fun she’s having. In these photographs, Janhvi can be seen laughing and dancing around a fountain with all her buddies. She sure looks happy and her post will inspire you to take a holiday too. The beauty also shared pictures on her Instagram story. 

