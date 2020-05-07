This is how Kajol reacted when she caught Ajay Devgn lying

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol is well known for her memorable performances in films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Dushman’, ‘Fanaa’, and ‘My Name Is Khan', among others.



The actress has made a huge contribution to Bollywood over the years and has a massive fan base.

Meanwhile, her husband Ajay Devgn is known for his intense acting in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Omkara, Company, and many more.

They are one of the most celebrated couples of Bollywood and are often the talk of the town.

The couple is also known for setting major relationship goals.

Their fans on social media have shared an amazing throwback video of the duo where we see them is having a fun conversation.

Have a look.

VIDEO CREDITS – KOFFEE WITH KARAN, HOTSTAR, STAR WORLD

As we see in this throwback video of Koffee With Karan, the host asks Ajay what lie a husband tells his wife all the time. The actor says, 'I love you'. On hearing this, the actress is shocked and tells him, 'Hamper or no hamper.. You want to go home na'.

This is indeed a hilarious video we have come across of the couple, and we want to see more of them in the upcoming days.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.