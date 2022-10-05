This is how Kriti Sanon lost all the excess weight after 'Mimi'

Read on to know how Kriti Sanon shed the excess weight after 'Mimi' without the aid of gym
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 13:40
MUMBAI: An actor’s job is never easy, especially if they have to wear their weight for a duration of the film, and then shed it all. While filming for ‘Mimi', in which she essayed the role of a surrogate carrying an American couple’s child, actor Kriti Sanon had gained 15 kg of weight for appearing authentic on screen. 

After the film was wrapped up in 2020, she had the arduous task of dropping kilos without the aid of a gym, during the first lockdown.  

Speaking about it, Kriti shares, "I began working out at home with the help of virtual trainers. I lost all the excess weight during the lockdown. When I was 15 kilos more than my usual body weight towards the end of Mimi's schedule, I remember feeling unfit. When you feel so unfit, you understand the importance of fitness."

To gain the extra kilos, the actress gorged on chips, chocolates, shakes and more, and shed all of it during the lockdown with virtual workouts. 

On the work front, Kriti is shooting for the last leg of schedule of the action flick 'Ganapath', alongside Tiger Shroff. She will be also seen in 'Adipurush', 'Bhediya' and 'Shehzada'.
 

