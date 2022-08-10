How Raveena Tandon bagged her first role: 'What's written will always happen'

Raveena Tandon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan-starrer 'Patthar Ke Phool' in 1991. The actress spoke about how she got her maiden role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 09:30
movie_image: 
Hindi film industry

MUMBAI : Raveena Tandon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan-starrer 'Patthar Ke Phool' in 1991. The actress spoke about how she got her maiden role.

Raveen will be seen talking about her maiden film in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which will celebrate India's influential women - Sudha Murty, Raveena, and Guneet Monga, each of whom have made a mark for themselves in their respective fields.

During a chat where life stories and experiences were shared, host Kapil asked Raveena about her first movie and how she landed the role.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Raveena said: "I was in my first year of college and my friends and I would often go to the newly opened pizza shop on Linking Road. One day, while we were there, I saw Vivek Vaswani and Anant Balani sitting nearby. They were discussing the heroine for Salman Khan's second film and Anant pointed towards me and asked Vivek to talk to me.

"Vivek didn't recognise me, but I recognised him as he is my brother's friend and I told him the same when he asked my name. He realised I was Ravi Ji's daughter and that's how we connected.

She added: "Simultaneously, I was interning with Prahlad Kakkar and assisting him in shoots. Whenever there was no model available, he would make me stand in for free. During one of these shoots in Bandra, Bunty Walia noticed me, told Salman I would be perfect for films, and brought Salman to meet me.

"However, Salman didn't personally meet me, but he noticed from a distance. Meanwhile, my father received a call from Salim ji and that's how I got another opportunity. You know how destiny works, what's written in it will always happen."

Furthermore, remembering her father, Raveena got emotional.

"I lost my dad in February, and just after that, I received my first Dada Sahab Phalke international film festival award. Since then, every month, I have been eagerly going somewhere to collect an award. I believe that my dad is always with me."

She added: "If I go anywhere for any special reason, I always wear my dad's watch. Even today, my designer told me that this watch doesn't match my dress, but I replied that this will always be with me as my father's blessing."

'The Kapil Sharma Show; airs on Sony Entertainment.
SOURCE -IANS

Raveena Tandon Patthar Ke Phool The Kapil Sharma Show Sudha Murty Guneet Monga Prahlad Kakkar Sahab Phalke Sony Entertainment. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
MUMBAI : Popular actor Rohit Bose Roy looked back at his journey of almost three decades. He minces no words when he...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Angad tries to convince Sahiba to shift to his bedroom
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi gives an ultimatum to Manjiri and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
MUMBAI :  Sara Ali Khan believes that the relatability of her characters comes from the fact that she strongly relates...
Pandya Store: What! Aarushi plots something big against Dhara
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan
Riya Sen
Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually
so he turned to Gauri for the refurb
SRK says he had no money after buying Mannat, so he turned to Gauri for the refurb
films are loved universally
Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jassie Gill reveals he still uses his first crush’s name as his passwords
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jassie Gill reveals he still uses his first crush’s name as his passwords