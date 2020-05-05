This is how Sonam Kapoor is spending her quarantine at her 'sasural'

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor had self-quarantined herself a while ago to protect her near and dear ones. The Bollywood diva has been quite active on social media and gives updates about each day at home.

The daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, she began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 drama Black. She later made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya (2007), a box office flop, and had her first commercial success with the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys (2010).

The actress has been much appreciated for her versatile performances in Neerja, Padman, and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam is also known for her fashion statement, and many take style inspiration from her.

During the present lockdown, she was seen spending her time admiring nature's beauty at her home.

The actress shared an amazing post on social media, where we see her looking beautiful in a black top and glasses. She is admiring the beauty of nature in Delhi at her 'sasural'.

This is indeed a sweet gesture by her to take time out to acknowledge the beauty of nature and breath some fresh air.

We really hope to see more of the actress in the coming days.

