Hrithik and Katrina to come together for Krrish 4

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Afghan Jalebi of Bollywood Katrina Kaif has an amazing fan following. She received immense love and appreciation for films such as New York, Dhoom 3, Race, and Welcome.

 Her pairing with Salman Khan is loved the most by the audience, followed by her jodi with Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Greek god Hrithik Roshan is all set for the shoot of his upcoming superhero movie Krrish 4. As per sources, Katrina will be the leading lady in Krrish 4 opposite Hrithik.

Krrish 4 was put on hold after Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer. The veteran director has stayed away from work since his surgery.

But now the team is back together, and the movie will soon hit the floors.

The fourth instalment was announced in 2017 and is set to release around Christmas in 2020. That's not all. The father-son duo had also confirmed earlier that they planned to make Krrish 5 as well.

