News

Hrithik and Ranbir are all praises for Katrina

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 07:19 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan's pair was loved by the audience when they starred in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It is quite hard to forget their kissing scene when Katrina comes riding on a bike against the beautiful background score of 'Khaabon Ke Parinday'. But did you know Hrithik was initially petrified of Katrina riding the bike?

We came across a video of Katrina riding a bike with Hrithik sitting behind her on the streets of Mumbai. The video, almost eight years old, shows Katrina effortlessly riding the bike. Speaking about the same, Hrithik revealed that he was a little concerned before sitting on the bike. He said, 'Baithne se pehle to be honest..well.. as I said I don't know many girls who can ride a bike, specially double seat. So yes before sitting I was a little (laughs nervously) but after that I was like wow. It was absolutely amazing.'

Katrina's bike riding skills in ZNMD did not go unnoticed. In fact, her then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the same during a media event, and he said, 'One needs to have a lot of control for someone to ride pillion. Balance is required. I have never taken anyone double seat or used a bike which is as heavy as the one she (Katrina) rode.'

Have a look at the video.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags Katrina Kaif Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Khaabon Ke Parinday Ranbir Kapoor Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 06:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update I Shehnaaz and Paras to go out on a date with the contestants
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update I Shehnaaz and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here