Hrithik and Ranbir are all praises for Katrina

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan's pair was loved by the audience when they starred in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It is quite hard to forget their kissing scene when Katrina comes riding on a bike against the beautiful background score of 'Khaabon Ke Parinday'. But did you know Hrithik was initially petrified of Katrina riding the bike?

We came across a video of Katrina riding a bike with Hrithik sitting behind her on the streets of Mumbai. The video, almost eight years old, shows Katrina effortlessly riding the bike. Speaking about the same, Hrithik revealed that he was a little concerned before sitting on the bike. He said, 'Baithne se pehle to be honest..well.. as I said I don't know many girls who can ride a bike, specially double seat. So yes before sitting I was a little (laughs nervously) but after that I was like wow. It was absolutely amazing.'

Katrina's bike riding skills in ZNMD did not go unnoticed. In fact, her then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the same during a media event, and he said, 'One needs to have a lot of control for someone to ride pillion. Balance is required. I have never taken anyone double seat or used a bike which is as heavy as the one she (Katrina) rode.'

Have a look at the video.

Credits: Pinkvilla