Hrithik to be seen in the South remake of action film

MUMBAI: It’s an Apna Time Aa Gaya moment for Hrithik Roshan as his last two films – War & Super 30 – have created just the right amount of noise at the box office. 2019 proved to be a merry year for him but 2020 is looking a bit unplanned as of now.

News of him starring in Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake garnered some heat but it’s been said that the movie has been dissolved. Farah and Rohit might go ahead without Hrithik.

As per sources, Madhu Mantena and Hrithik have been sitting and watching a few good South Indian films in Telugu and Tamil for the past couple of days, and want to remake one such film into Hindi very quickly.

They want a film that is good enough to guarantee a good box office collection and can be made quickly as well, as Madhu and Hrithik feels that he should have a film every year to show.

Before this, it was reported that the actor 4 movies in hand. Satte Pe Satta dissolved; it’s been said even Krrish 4 is getting pushed. There’s nothing concrete about what Hrithik is doing next but his fans are eagerly waiting for his next announcement.