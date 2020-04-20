Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn urge recovered COVID-2019 warriors to donate blood

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone worried. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the ongoing crisis. Many celebrities have come forward and extended their financial support.

The vaccine for the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak is yet to be discovered; however, it is being largely believed that the blood of patients who have completely recovered from the deadly virus can cure the ones still suffering. As per medical professionals, bodies of fully recovered COVID-2019 warriors contain antibodies that can help others in fighting the virus. This process is called plasma therapy. Now, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn have come forth to make a similar people to every Corona patient who has fully recovered.

Hrithik Roshan’s note on Twitter read, “Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus. If you have surpassed the 14 day quarantine after testing positive, and after the last negative result, your blood contains cells that can kill the virus. If you donate your blood others can recover too, especially those who are serious. Please sign up now to donate your blood and save lives. Contact: Dr Swapneil Parikh Email: dr. [email protected] No: 8369629902.” Varun Dhawan, too, shared a similar appeal.

The Singham actor, on the other hand, wrote, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover.” Ajay Devgn also shared the details where one can donate his/her blood.

Take a look at their tweets below:

However, many raised questions below their tweets. As per a section of people, those recovered are at high risk of once again catching the virus and there have been several cases.

