Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar to come together for a project?

14 Jan 2020 09:40 PM

MUMBAI: Hrithik had the amazing year 2019 with his 2 back to back super hits on a row. His super 30 was loved by the classes and the masses and whereas on the other hand, his War sets an amazing example and a benchmark in terms of action sequences. 

 Also, Akshay is the only actor who has given 4 movies in a row which crossed over 150 cr in Indian BO. Also, Akshay has his hands full with some very interesting projects already for 2020. 

Now, according to reports in Filmfare, Hrithik and Akshay are all set to come together for the first time. The actors have been approached to play crucial parts in a Mythological drama which is being planned on a massive scale. 

The report also added that Rana Daggubati has also apparently been approached to play Hiranya Kashyap in the film, who is the Lord of Wealth according to Hindu mythology.

Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will reportedly be seen next in Farah Khan’s ‘Satte Pe Satta’ remake. The actor is, however, yet to officially confirm the same. 

Akshay, on the other hand, has some very interesting projects which include, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

