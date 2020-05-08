News

Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan express grief over Vizag tragedy

Celebrities express their sorrow over the victims and those affected due to the gas leak.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 01:49 PM

MUMBAI: The world is dealing with a crisis situation because of the deadly Coronavirus. While the country is yet to win its battle with the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, yet another heartbreaking news has brewed a storm across. The country woke up to the tragedy of a gas leak in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam. The incident took place at LG Polymers Industry in RR Venkatapuram village. It is being reported that around 11 people have lost their lives, while a whopping 1,000 people have fallen sick after the gas spread in five villages within a three-km radius of the industrial plant. As soon as the news hit the internet, several people, including celebrities expressed their sorrow over the victims and those affected due to the gas leak. 

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Saddened by the tragic gas leak incident in Vizag. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Prayers for quick and complete recovery of those hospitalised. Stay strong." Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is shocked and offered condolences to the families of those deceased in the tragedy. "Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam. My heart goes out to the people of the city and I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," read her tweet. 

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims. #VizagGasLeak." Varun Dhawan offered prayers by writing, "The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength." Other celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Arjun Kapoor, too, mourned the death of those who lost their lives in this incident. 

Take a look at their posts below: 

   

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Hrithik Roshan Anushka Sharma Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Arjun Kapoor Super 30 war Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jab Tak Hai Jaan Street Dancer 3D Badrinath Ki Dulhania TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here