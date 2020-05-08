Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan express grief over Vizag tragedy

MUMBAI: The world is dealing with a crisis situation because of the deadly Coronavirus. While the country is yet to win its battle with the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, yet another heartbreaking news has brewed a storm across. The country woke up to the tragedy of a gas leak in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam. The incident took place at LG Polymers Industry in RR Venkatapuram village. It is being reported that around 11 people have lost their lives, while a whopping 1,000 people have fallen sick after the gas spread in five villages within a three-km radius of the industrial plant. As soon as the news hit the internet, several people, including celebrities expressed their sorrow over the victims and those affected due to the gas leak.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Saddened by the tragic gas leak incident in Vizag. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Prayers for quick and complete recovery of those hospitalised. Stay strong." Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is shocked and offered condolences to the families of those deceased in the tragedy. "Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam. My heart goes out to the people of the city and I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," read her tweet.

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims. #VizagGasLeak." Varun Dhawan offered prayers by writing, "The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength." Other celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Arjun Kapoor, too, mourned the death of those who lost their lives in this incident.

Take a look at their posts below:

Saddened by the tragic gas leak incident in Vizag. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Prayers for quick and complete recovery of those hospitalised. Stay strong. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 7, 2020

Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam. My heart goes out to the people of the city and I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 7, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims.#VizagGasLeak — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 7, 2020

Deeply saddened & disturbed by this horrific incident. Condolences to the families of the people who are no more and I hope the affected people recover at the earliest. Please everyone pray for #VizagGasLeakage affected people — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 7, 2020

The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 7, 2020

The news about the #VizagGasLeak is so heartbreaking. Prayers and strength for all those affected. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 7, 2020

