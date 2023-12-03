Hrithik Roshan on fitness: 'Once you give it enough time, magical things happen'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a jaw-dropping picture of him flaunting his big biceps and spoke about the importance of food, sleep and meditation being as important as physical workout to maintain the perfect physique.
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI :Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a jaw-dropping picture of him flaunting his big biceps and spoke about the importance of food, sleep and meditation being as important as physical workout to maintain the perfect physique.

The actor, who is currently busy with his next film 'Fighter', dropped the picture on Instagram and wrote: "When the diet n sleep score is on point , it feels so good. Took this in November 2022.

"Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break. It's funny how food and sleep - the easy sounding ones is where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind n content disciplined days. Whereas training n gym is so simple cause it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy."

He added: "What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time, magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less."

'Fighter' also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release next year

Source : Ians 
 

