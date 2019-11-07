Hrithik Roshan has the most fruitful year of his career as both his movies chart majestic numbers

MUMBAI: 2019 has been a dream year for Hrithik Roshan. Both his films War and Super 30 have done exceptionally well at the box office. Hrithik Roshan has been receiving a lot of love and affection for his roles in both the movies and recently, WAR became the first movie to enter the 300 crore club in 2019.



The movie has become the highest-earning movie of 2019 charting over 300 crores at the box office and is still running strong. Earlier this year Hrithik delivered a hit with Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, the role was unlike

Hrithik has done anything before. Losing his greek god physique and opting for de-glammed look Hrithik even learned to speak Bihari to get into the character of Anand Kumar. All his hard work paid him dividends in the form of Super 30 crushing at the box office as well as receiving critical acclaims.



2019 has been a very fruitful year for the superstar with both his movies performing extremely well and for all the praises the actor has received for his epic transformation from Super 30's Anand Kumar to Kabir in WAR.



The film became super hit at the box office an extremely rare achievement for a film that broke all the troops of commercial cinema. A lot of the credit for this achievement goes to Hrithik for opting for such a project. His measured performance will surely earn him many awards in upcoming awards season.