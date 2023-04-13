Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr-starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will begin shooting for the second installment of 'War', directed by Ayan Mukerji, in November.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 16:04
MUMBAI : Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will begin shooting for the second installment of 'War', directed by Ayan Mukerji, in November.

A source said, "Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in 'War 2'. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India."

The source added that the "pre-production is on full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November.

"War 2 is a huge pan-India movie right now, given the casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres."

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War', which released in 2019, was directed by 'Pathaan' maker Siddharth Anand.

Jr NTR to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'


SOURCE-IANS

 

Hrithik Roshan NTR Jr war Ayan Mukerji War 2 TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 16:04

