Hrithik Roshan to play Lord Krishna in Mahabharata opposite Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Recently, it was announced that Deepika Padukone will be playing Draupadi in director Nitesh Tiwari's three-part Mahabharata, produced by Madhu Mantena. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan will be playing Krishna in the franchise.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, as per the sources, since producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik’s, he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik’s participation.

In October, it was announced that Deepika will not only star in Mahabharata but will also produce it. It will be her second production venture after Chhapaak . While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men.

Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant Deepika said. The producer of the franchise Madhu Mantena had also said that Deepika was the right choice for Draupadi as she was one of the most influential actresses in Bollywood.