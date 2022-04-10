Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on his wrist!

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha has been released and the film has garnered love from all quarters. But with every film that Hrithik does, there is some reason why it leaves a trail of impact on the audience. Today, Hrithik revealed how he commits to his work and how he goes out and out to make sure that he gives it all to the role.

Taking to social media, he wrote “Time to let go.

I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that i’v secretly done this for every character that terrified me.

Mostly it’s a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it’s a black thread.

Can’t even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it’s never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and i made it a part of him.

I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself.

The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn’t , then when my dub got over , but again couldn’t. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer “Did I give this everything I had?”

“Can I do more ?” - it’s a question that scares me , drives me , n keeps me searching for more.

Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic.

I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity.

Now that Hrithik Roshan has served his audience with Vikram Vedha, he is moving on to another role. In the comment section, his fans and friends came forward and wrote ‘Inspiration Sir’ and ‘Proud of you’. On the work front, the star has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in pipeline.