Hrithik Roshan reviews Tanhaji; this actor reverts!

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s 100th film Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior has created history worldwide with its massive run till date. The movie was loved by the audiences and the critics also, not only masses but the performances were loved and appreciated by the class audiences too.

Till today we see audience in the theatres for Tanhaji after a month.

Not only aam Janta but even Bollywood celebs also loved the movie and performances of the leads.

Recently, Greek God Hrithik Roshan has seen this movie and he loved the movie so much that he took the initiative to wish the team by taking to his Twitter handle.

The actor appreciated the movie and the cast by saying, 'Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgnand Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant. Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film.'

Replying to this tweet actress Neha Sharma tweeted, 'Thank you so much @iHrithik . This means the world to me #superthilled #gratitude.'

As per sources, the movie has collected around 270 crore and still running strong in many places. It would interesting to know the lifetime collection of this movie as it has created many records in itself.