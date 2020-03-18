Hrithik Roshan talks about his attachment to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and the character, Rohit

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has an omnipotent presence in the Indian film cinema and the actor recently completed 20 glorious years in the industry.

He has given Bollywood the gift of a huge variety of movies playing a vastly different role in every movie. Hrithik has done it all, action, drama and romance.

When asked if Hrithik ever felt difficult to disconnect from a film once it got released, the actor shared, “Only once, I think I felt that once in my career when I did Koi Mil Gaya. After I did Koi Mil gaya, I remember I felt extremely sad that I couldn’t get to play Rohit again. But, then, of course, Krrish happened and Krrish 3 so I got to play him again and again.”

He further added, “But I remember being very sad on the last day of KMG. No, it wasn’t tears; it was a feeling of hollow, like a vacuum inside me. I think it was because I kind of played out my childhood and I got really attached to that guy. That’s the only time when I felt that.”

Hrithik Roshan had brilliantly played the role of Rohit in “Koi mil gaya” and set the stage for bringing sci-fi movies to India.

The actor is loved and adored by all of the Indian film cinema and beyond international waters. He has made a deep impact and has left quite a crater in the heart of Indian film Cinema and its audience.

The actor had a phenomenal 2019 with his super hit movie Super 30 which received a lot of critical acclaim for his portrayal of Anand Kumar. Following Super 30, was WAR which was the highest grosser of 2019 and saw Hrithik undergo a tremendous transformation.