Hrithik Roshan is a unanimous favorite amongst the cricketers as well!

MUMBAI: Entertainment industry and Cricket are two religions of Indian Pop Culture where celebrities and cricketers are considered to be idols by the audience. While the two industries have their own charm. When the Indian cricketers were asked about their favorite actor or asked about who was one actor who they want to play their biopic. The cricketers unanimously revealed Hrithik Roshan.

When asked in an interview Rohit Sharma, the Indian Cricketer revealed his favorite actor is Hrithik Roshan. In the other interview, cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist also revealed that if there is a biopic made on them, it should be played by Hrithik Roshan. Not only this, Smriti Mandhana revealed her fangirl moment since she was 10 and Veda Krishnamurthy danced on her favorite actor's dance number is sure to leave you in awe!

In a recent interview cricketer, Deepak Chahar also said his favorite actor is Hrithik Roshan as the actor is a proper definition of hero due to Hrithik's versatility.

Hrithik Roshan always strives to become the best version of himself in every film. The actor is also the favorite of everyone from cricketers to fans in general.

The actor shone once again as he not only took up the challenge to get in shape after Super 30 but excelled at it and that too within a time frame of just two months. Hrithik Roshan’s WAR has turned out to be the biggest grosser of 2019 until now and has charted crores at the box office.