Hrithik Roshan wants to do everything that excites him

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan, who made his film debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, enjoys a crazy fan following. His good looks never fail to make girls go weak in the knees, and his sculpted body and noteworthy style give major style goals to the men. His latest releases including Super 30 and WAR has escalated his fan following.

Super 30, based on the life of Mathematician Anand Kumar, managed to earn Rs. 208 crore approx as its lifetime box office collection. On the other hand, his action thriller, WAR, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, is one of the highest grosser of 2019 with a total box office collection of Rs. 280.60 crore.

Recently, Hrithik opened up about how he chooses films that he wants to work on. Talking about the two drastically different films and the performance in Super 30 and WAR, Hrithik Roshan shared with media, “It’s thrilling for me to experiment, take on challenges and follow my instincts when it comes to picking up projects. So, I want to do everything that excites me, action film or not.”