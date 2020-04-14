Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' awaits censor clearance for China release

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan's 2019 hit "Super 30" is lined for release in China once the COVID-19 pandemic blows over and normalcy returns.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar said that they were in the midst of the censorship process before the lockdown in China, and are looking forward to taking the movie to the foreign market once they get a go-ahead signal.

Asked if "Super 30" will be the first Bollywood film to get a release in China after the health crisis -- as being speculated widely by a section of the Indian media -- Shibashish told IANS: "I don't think that is the fact."

"The fact is that we have applied for the censor, and we were in the midst of the censorship process. There are three stages and we have completed the first stage. We were in the midst of the process when the lockdown happened in China," he added.

Sarkar continued: "I assume that there will be many other films in the pipeline, maybe many Indian films in the pipeline as well, which I am not sure about. But I am pretty sure that our film was in the censorship process, and once the censor clears it, we will gear up to release our film in China. But whether it is our film which will be the first (to release in China) or some other film, I don't have any idea."

"Super 30" is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Sarkar says they are looking forward to release the film in China.

"If the censor gets cleared, which will get cleared in all likelihood because it is an inspirational film, then we are all geared up to release the film in China," he said.